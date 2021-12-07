Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $1,324.54 or 0.02625361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $851.44 million and approximately $61.58 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

