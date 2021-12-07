ImageCoin Market Capitalization Tops $127,957.90 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,957.90 and approximately $70,875.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,880,311 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

