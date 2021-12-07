Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Up 12.9%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND) shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

