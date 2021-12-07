Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 13.2%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.23. 3,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

