Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Trading Down 0.2%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 1,121,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average daily volume of 82,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

