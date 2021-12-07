Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Financial Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52% Origin Bancorp 32.40% 14.50% 1.31%

80.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.22 $56.15 million $3.06 7.51 Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.44 $36.36 million $4.14 10.38

Independent Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

