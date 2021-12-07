Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $229.08

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.08 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 217.80 ($2.89). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,473,081 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

