Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.