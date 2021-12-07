Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 8,243 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBA. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

