Infinity Esaham (INFS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $432.00

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Infinity Esaham has a market capitalization of $446,751.81 and approximately $432.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Infinity Esaham Profile

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com . The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927

Buying and Selling Infinity Esaham

