Injective Protocol Price Reaches $9.61 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.61 or 0.00018759 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $419.46 million and $40.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

