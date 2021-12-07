Ink (INK) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Ink has a market capitalization of $393,441.72 and $8,648.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.