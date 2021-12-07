Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.31. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 128,661 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Innovative Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

