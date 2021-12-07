Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 1.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

