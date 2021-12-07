InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $172,209.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00271664 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009709 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,956,997 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

