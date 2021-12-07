Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.79).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($207.72).

Avon Rubber stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,066 ($14.14). 73,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 914 ($12.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,981.59 ($52.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,181.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.19) to GBX 1,740 ($23.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

