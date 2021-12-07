Insider Buying: BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 381,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,109. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightView by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BrightView by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

