Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 372 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 372 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($226.92).

On Thursday, November 4th, Tim Weller acquired 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($226.92).

LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.29 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

