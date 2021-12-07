Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,027 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

