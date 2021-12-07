Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Carlsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 713,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,980. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $13,710,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

