Insider Buying: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Buys 33,675 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,160,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,151. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.97.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.