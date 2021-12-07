Insider Buying: Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) insider Mark Blandford purchased 1,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($424,346.90).

Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 32.12 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Gaming Realms plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.85 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £92.74 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

