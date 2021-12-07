Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.78 per share, with a total value of C$13,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$16,537.20.

Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.48.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.75 million. Analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.