Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.
HLF stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$487.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.15.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. On average, analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
