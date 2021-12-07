Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

HLF stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of C$487.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.15.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. On average, analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

