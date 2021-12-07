Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Buys 36,133 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 36,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 341,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The company has a market cap of $259.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

