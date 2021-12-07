Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Director Acquires 3,060 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Director Linda Solheid acquired 3,060 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $23,378.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 667.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

