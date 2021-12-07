Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases 5,112 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,958.64 ($6,575.57).

Shares of TRT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96.90 ($1.28). 35,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.71. Transense Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

