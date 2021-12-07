Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases 5,112 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,958.64 ($6,575.57).
Shares of TRT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96.90 ($1.28). 35,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.71. Transense Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.65). The stock has a market cap of £15.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
