Insider Buying: Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,752.15).

Shares of TRIN stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.90 ($1.80). 41,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.15 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.91.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

