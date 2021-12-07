Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Acquires 460 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $92.68 and a one year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

