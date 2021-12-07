Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $657,843.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $21.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Ambarella by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

