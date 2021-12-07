Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells 217,913 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

