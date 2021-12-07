Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells 165,800 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE APH traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 1,880,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.