Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Sells 165,800 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE APH traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 1,880,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
