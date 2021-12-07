Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells 24,321 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioAtla stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.