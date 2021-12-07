Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Sells 7,246 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BCAB stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

