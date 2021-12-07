Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Sells 6,201 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRP Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 338,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,588,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.