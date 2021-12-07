Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,330. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

