Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells 28,494 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chubb stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.99. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.