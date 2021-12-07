Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 245,377 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.