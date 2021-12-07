Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCOI traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 459,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,754. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.