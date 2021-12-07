Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The company has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

