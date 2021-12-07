Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells 36,212 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HCAT remained flat at $$39.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

