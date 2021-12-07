Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 743 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14.

HCAT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 407,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Health Catalyst by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

