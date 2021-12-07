Insider Selling: IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells 1,772,640 Shares of Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19. IonQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Get IonQ alerts:

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.