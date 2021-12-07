Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells 1,840 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 737,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JACK. Truist lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.