Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60.

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. 1,209,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,116. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

