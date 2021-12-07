Insider Selling: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,433. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Life Storage by 38.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Life Storage by 118.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.