Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of MEDP traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.68. 157,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

