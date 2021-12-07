Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $17.71 on Tuesday, hitting $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 407,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average of $312.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

