Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $17.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.04. The company had a trading volume of 407,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

