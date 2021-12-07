Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 118,631 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 2,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,721. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

